Superstar Mammooty is always ready to extend help to the needy and unfortunate but silently as it was only on Thursday that it became known that his foundation is engaged in extending massive relief at rain and flood-battered Kerala’s Kottayam.

Amid chaos in Kootikal area, which witnessed massive destruction, leaving many homeless, following landslides last week, a medical camp, well equipped with doctors and equipment and medicines was seen assisting the victims.

It was only now that people came to realise that the camp was being organised by Mammootty’s Care and Share Foundation.

“Apart from the medical camp, he has aranged for 100 tanks of potable drinking water,” said a source.

His Foundation volunteers are also distributing 2,000 packets of clothes along with plates, utensils and mattresses in the affected areas, said the source, who did not wish to be identified.

Meanwhile, the veteran film star has decided to supply mobile phones to children in the camps to enable them attend online classes.

Though he is never physically present when his Foundation is engaged in charity work, he keeps a track of even the minutest things.

Mammootty, who has never shied away from helping the hapless victims in the face of any tragedy, was lauded the most for his charitable work in 2007, when the state was struck by the deadly chikungunya.

–IANS

sg/shb