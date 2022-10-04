ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mammootty-starrer ‘Rorschach’ to release on Oct 7

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s much-awaited Malayalam film, ‘Rorschach’, is all set to release on October 7 this year, the makers have announced. Touted to be one of the most intriguing projects of the year, the film, directed by Nisam Basheer, is an action-thriller that has been produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer films is to distribute the movie in Kerala while Truth Global Films has grabbed its overseas rights.

Belived to be extreme thriller with a layered plot, the movie will have Mammootty playing the role of Luke Anthony, a man with a mysterious past and looking to exact some sort of revenge.

Fans are eager to watch Mammooty in the spine-chilling avatar as he gears up to deal with his ‘prey’. Rorschach is Nisam Basheer’s second directorial venture after the Asif Ali-led romantic drama, ‘Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha’.

Apart from Mammootty, the cast includes Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Kottayam Nazeer, Babu Anoor and Mani Shornur.

Sameer Abdul, who had penned movies like ‘Adventures of Omanakkuttan’, ‘Iblis’, has penned the script for ‘Rorschach’ as well. Nimish Ravi and Kiran Das have served as cinematographer and editor, respectively. Music for the film is by Midhun Mukundan.

