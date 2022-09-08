ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mammootty to Mohanlal: Blessed to be part of this amazing journey

A day after his birthday, Malayalam actor Mammootty on Thursday thanked all those who had wished him for his birthday, including actor Mohanlal.

Taking to Twitter, a moved Mammootty tweeted: “A big thank you to everyone who has sent me their love and birthday wishes. Each year, I feel the love keeps growing and I stand here humbled by all of you.”

“Though I try, it isn’t possible to reply to everyone. Kindly see this as a personal wish of thanks to each and every one of you,” the Malayalam superstar wrote.

He responded personally to one particular birthday tweet. The tweet was by none other than the other top star of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal.

Replying to Mohanlal’s tweet, which was in the form of a video clip, Mammootty wrote: “Thank you, Dear Lal. Blessed to be a part of this amazing journey.”

Mammootty also tweeted his Onam wishes to all his fans and followers on Thursday. He said: “My heartiest wishes to all. Happy Onam.”

