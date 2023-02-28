ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mammootty's video on his visit to alma mater evokes huge response

A video shared on social media by veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty on his visit to his alma mater has evoked a huge response.

The 71-year-old superstar, who was at the Government Maharaja’s College, here recently, can be heard saying that he never thought he would be returning for a film shoot.

Describing his college days as nothing but a “dream”, he took out time to pose for selfies with the students.

Then he goes to the college library and scans through the old college magazines and sees his picture which he claims could be the first printed picture of his.

He graduated from the college in the early seventies.

After graduation, he did his law from the Government Law College, here.

In a glittering career that has now completed five decades, the veteran superstar by now has starred in close to 500 films in all South Indian languages, Hindi and English and continues to be one of the most sought-after actors.

The new year has begun on a positive note with two of his films turning into hits.

20230228-102802

