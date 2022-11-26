The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 46-year-old wanted man, who was absconding for last 7 months in a rape case registered at Vasant Kunj North police station, an official said on Saturday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Ravi Lakhina, a resident of Janakpuri area, was also declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’ and he used to specifically lure widows on matrimonial sites.

“On April 7, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj North police station, in which the woman alleged she is a widow and living alone. She met with the accused person on a matrimonial site. Both started meetings and the accused lured the victim and sexually assaulted her,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Later, the victim came to know that the accused is already married and having two wives and two children. He cheated her with fake profile and on the pretext of marriage raped her.

“Recently, an information was received that wanted accused Ravi may come to Sector 48, Gurugram following which the police team laid a trap. Ravi was spotted and on seeing the police team, he tried to escape but was apprehended,” said Yadav.

“On interrogation, it was revealed that he used to make his fake handsome profile with changed names on matrimonial sites and commit fraud with women. On matrimonial profile, the accused declared himself as divorcee,” Yadav added.

