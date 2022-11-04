INDIA

Man, absconding since 2010 in murder case, nabbed: Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

A 33-year-old man, who was absconding in a murder case since 2010, was nabbed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anwar Hussain, a resident of Mangolpuri.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime), after receiving specific inputs, a trap was laid and accused Anwar was nabbed from Mandawali area.

“In 2010, Anwar, along with his maternal uncle Hussain, Arif and Mukesh Bhatt killed one Rohit in West Vinod Nagar. He absconded after the incident and was never arrested in the case. In the year 2011, he was declared Proclaimed Offender,” said Yadav.

“On interrogation, Anwar disclosed that just after committing crime, he left Delhi and shifted to his aunt’s house in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. There, he worked as a helper in a transport agency for some time,” said the Special CP.

“After five years, he came back to Delhi and started doing a job in an electronic showroom in West Vinod Nagar and used to live alone,” said the Special CP.

20221104-130402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High accident rate, no emergency care: MP’s healthcare reels from insufficient...

    J&K Lt Guv invites political leaders to discuss smooth conduct of...

    Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife cheated of Rs 200...

    Charred body of ISRO scientist’s son recovered from IIT Madras campus