A 40-year-old man — involved in a murder, and evading arrest since 2017, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, said an official on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Abid a.k.a. Kala, a resident of Pooja Colony near Loni in Ghaziabad.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime), in March 2017, one Vineet Jain, a resident of Krishna Nagar was brought dead at Dr. Hedgewar Hospital with a gunshot wound near his neck.

A murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station in Shahdara.

“During investigation, one accused Shahid, a resident of Khiwai near Meerut was arrested but the other accused Abid was absconding. Further, Abid a.k.a. Kala was declared as ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by the Court,” said Yadav.

“Specific inputs were received regarding Abid and he was apprehended after a prolonged surveillance,” said Yadav.

“On interrogation, it was revealed that he works as a property deal er in the Loni area. He was known to the accused Shahid. He also disclosed that the deceased belonged to village Khiwai,” said the Special CP.

“Shahid had personal enmity with the deceased and wanted protection money from him. Abid was actively involved with Shahid (main accused) in hatching the conspiracy to commit murder of Vineet Jain,” the Special CP added.

20221105-175802