Man ‘accidentally’ shot dead by own group in Goa, 9 held

Panaji, June 20 (IANS) A 25-year-old person was “accidentally” shot by men from his own group in a Panaji suburb on Saturday during an attack on a house, following which nine persons were arrested, Goa Police said.

Sonu Yadav later died of gunshot wounds at a city hospital. Yadav was part of the group that allegedly attacked the house of Imran Bepari at St Cruz village, but was shot dead by one of his accomplices.

“During the course of the investigation, nine accused were apprehended, including two juveniles… one countrymade revolver was also seized,” police said.

Police believe that the attack was a result of previous enmity.

