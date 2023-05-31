COMMUNITYDIASPORAWORLD

Man accused of killing Indian student in Canada to stand trial

A man accused of killing an Indian student in 2022 in Canada’s British Columbia province will stand trial on the charge of second-degree murder, a media report said.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 23, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after the February 26, 2022, attack on 24-year-old Harmandeep Kaur at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus.

A month later, he was charged with Kaur’s murder and has been in custody ever since.

He is now expected to reappear in court on June 12 to fix a trial date, the Global News reported.

Kaur was a student and also worked as a security guard at The University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus when she was fatally attacked.

Kaur, who had come from India had been living in Canada for over five years and aspired to be a paramedic.

She had got her permanent residency card just weeks before her death, her family members said.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the university campus last year to honour Kaur and the school lowered its flags to half-mast in the days after her death.

