An auto-rickshaw driver was crushed to death when he was allegedly running away from the police station to avoid his arrest in a molestation case in Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul.

According to official information, the police received a call about the incident at 11.15 p.m. on Saturday.

A 40-year-old woman, who called the police control room, alleged that the accused auto-rickshaw driver allegedly misbehaved with her.

“She told us that the accused was at the Civil Lines Metro station. A police team was sent to the spot. The auto-rickshaw driver was held, who was found to be in an inebriated condition. The police took him to the police station,” the police added.

A police official said that after reaching the police station, the victim became aggressive while auto-rickshaw driver was parking his auto at the police station premises. The police staff tried to pacify the complainant.

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver Rahul escaped from the gate and ran towards the main road during which he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle and was killed on the spot.

The police said that they have lodged two separate FIRs in this connection, one of molestation against Rahul and the second against unknown persons under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC.

After getting information about the fatal accident, the relatives of the deceased started gathering before Civil Lines police station and stayed there for nearly three-four hours protesting against the police.

Later on, the relatives of the deceased were pacified by the senior police official.

