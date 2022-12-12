INDIA

Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to moving truck’s bonnet in Punjab

A man accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was tied to the vehicle’s bonnet and taken to a police station in Punjab’s Muktsar district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck’s bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.

As per the local police, they have received two videos related to the incident.

While one video shows the man stealing wheat bags from the truck, the other shows the man tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station.

