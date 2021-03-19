The domestic help of the family of late Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar has been arrested by government railway police (GRP) in Banda district for stealing valuables from their bungalow in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

The accused, Har Narayan Yadav a.k.a Lala, is a native of Achhraud village in Banda district.

He was arrested as soon as he got down from Tulsi Express at Banda railway station on Wednesday evening.

Vrinda Ganguly, granddaughter of the legendary singer, had lodged an FIR with Santa Cruz police on Tuesday accusing Yadav of stealing valuables, including a ceiling fan, water pump, mixie and home theatre music system worth Rs 2 lakh from their Mumbai bungalow.

“A case under Section 381 (theft by servant of property of employer) was registered and investigations picked up pace,” said GRP inspector Anjana Singh.

Vrinda had told Mumbai police she suspected her domestic help, Har Narayan Yadav, 24, of engineering the theft as he had gone missing since the theft was unearthed on Tuesday.

Yadav was employed at the bungalow for eight years and had visited his ancestral village in Banda two years ago.

–IANS

