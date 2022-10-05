INDIA

Man accused of theft beaten to death by mob in Jharkhand

A mob lynched a 22-year-old youth named Ejaz Khan near the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border on suspicion of stealing a goat.

Khan, a resident of Gumla, Jharkhand, was accused of stealing a goat in Chhattisgarh and was attacked several times with sticks and sharp-edged weapons till he succumbed to death.

The incident took place near the Dumratoli Basti in Gumla district, while his bike was recovered from Patratoli under Jashpur police station area in a burnt condition.

Officials said that Khan, a resident of Tigra village in Gumla district, had many criminal cases registered against him at Jari, Palkot and Dumri police stations in Gumla.

The relatives of the deceased have lodged an FIR against some people who are said to be residents of Chhattisgarh.

“The persons named in the FIR are from Chhattisgarh. Raids are being conducted with the help of Chhattisgarh police to arrest them,” said Gumla SP Ehtesham Waqarib.

