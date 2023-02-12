INDIA

Man acquitted after 16 years of being framed by UP Police

NewsWire
0
1

A 45-year-old man, falsely charged with “shooting at police using illegal weapon”, has been acquitted after 16 years by the court of the Agra additional district judge.

Ajay Sharma was arrested on August 27, 2006, as per police records.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in a charge sheet, had claimed that Sharma was one of the three accused who fired at a doctor’s house and police arrested him after an “encounter” once the doctor “identified” him as one of the assailants.

They also mentioned the man fired at police with an illegal weapon, which they later “seized”.

However, during investigations, the police could not find enough evidence to nail Sharma.

20230212-092201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Special Court slaps notices to ‘confiscate’ Nirav Modi’s properties (Ld)

    Birbhum Shocker: MHA seeks report from Bengal govt

    TDP seeks protection for approver in ex-minister’s murder case

    General Atomics to ship world’s most powerful magnet to ITER