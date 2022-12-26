Surat police have detained a man for administering adulterated blood to his ex-wife, because of which she fell unconscious, said police.

The man has been identified as Shankar Kambli, who did the act on Sunday night. The blood samples and the bottle were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a report.

Rander Police Sub Inspector H.N. Parmar told IANS, “Accused Shankar Kambli is detained and being questioned for causing hurt by means of poison, for malignantly committing an offence, and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, more section will be invoked by the police once the FSL report confirms what was added in the blood, which was administered to Yasmin Serali, ex-wife of the accused.”

Officer said a bottle was recovered from the accused, which was carrying the blood, adding that the police will take him to the crime place later in the day, where the accused had administered the injection and will try to search for the injection used for committing crime.

Victim Yasmin in her complaint with the Rander Police Station stated that 15 years ago she and Shankar Kambli got married according to Hindu rituals. From their wedlock they had two children, but the accused was of suspicious nature and used to constantly doubt her of having extra-marital affairs.

Few years later he started beating and torturing her mentally, because of which she had filed a divorce petition before the family court and just two months ago the family court passed the divorce decree. Since then she was living with her mother with two children Yasin said.

On Sunday afternoon, Shankar called her to meet him, to which she agreed. He took her for a ride, bought perfume for her. Later in the evening, he took her to an isolated place and administered an injection on her left thigh, because of which she started feeling uneasiness. The accused abandoned her and fled away. Victim somehow managed to reach Rander Police station, from where she was rushed to the hospital for treatment, after recovering she had lodged a complaint.

