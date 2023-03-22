INDIA

Man alleges assault by supporters of UP ‘preacher’

NewsWire
0
0

A man has alleged that he was assaulted by the supporters of religious preacher Santosh Singh Bhadoria of Kanpur’s famous Karauli Ashram.

The man claimed that he did not benefit from the preacher’s chanting, as promised, and had complained about the incident.

Bhadoria asked his supporters to thrash him, he claimed.

Siddharth Chaudhary, a doctor by profession and a devotee of Santosh Bhadoria, has filed a complaint with the Bidhnu police station.

He said in his complaint that he used to watch Santosh Bhadoria’s videos on YouTube and was impressed by them. Later, he went to his ashram from Noida with his father and wife.

“I told Baba (Santosh Singh Bhadoria) that I was troubled. He blew through the mike and said ‘Namah Shivay’ twice — to show magic — though I did not feel anything. When I complained, he sent his bouncers at me and got me thrashed,” said Chaudhary.

Police have registered cases under sections 323, 504 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Bhadoria has refuted the allegation and demanded a fair probe.

Speaking about the incident, the preacher said that this was a conspiracy and that the doctor was planted to tarnish his image. He added the doctor could be seen thanking him before leaving in the CCTV video.

When asked if he had the CCTV footage to support his claim, Bhadoria said that since CCTV data could be stored only for 14 days, he will not be able to provide the recordings.

According to police sources, there is a list of criminal cases against Bhadoria.

Between 1992-95, several criminal cases, including murder and CLA, were registered against him.

Bhadoria became the farmers’ leader, supposedly to escape the police before he started illegally occupying land.

Even in the Kotwali police station area, he faces allegations of illegally occupying church land.

He then started uploading videos of solving problems with mantras on his YouTube channel — Karauli Baba, which has 93,000 subscribers.

He was booked under the NSA on August 14, 1994, on the orders of the then District Magistrate Dinesh Singh.

20230322-062802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 held over obscene videos & blackmailing

    Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for evacuating 9 Bangladeshi nationals from...

    CBI raids Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna in land for job...

    LS passes NDPS (Amendment) Bill to correct drafting error