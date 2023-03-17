INDIALIFESTYLE

Man alleges few drunk passengers harassed others in Vistara flight

NewsWire
0
0

Unruly behaviour by some passengers inside the flight has refused to cease. In a recent such instance, a man complained of a few drunk passengers who were allegedly harassing others, including some women in a Vistara flight.

“Today travelled with Vistara UK256. And faced one of the worst experiences. Few passengers were totally drunk and harassing Ladies and other people Still they gave more drink. Crew: Shreya, Chaitali, charles didn’t control and ignored the situation,” said a passenger on Twitter handle Bhavitals.

“Instead of teaching lessons to such passengers they were totally ignored. Vistara is famous for premium service but today I lost #vistara. And during offboarding instead of being serious about the situation, the crew were laughing and saying “uska(drunk)to pent nikal gaya tha,” the passenger tweeted on March 12.

Responding to the tweets, the airline said, “our crew is trained to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board. This sounds like an unforeseen event. We do not condone such behavior and absolutely give our best to provide a comfortable journey to our customers.”

In the last two years since 2021, including the current year, a total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to DGCA by various airlines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the civil aviation safety regulator, has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, Part VI titled ‘Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers’ in order to ensure safety of the aircraft/persons/property on board and maintain good order and discipline on board the aircraft.

20230317-125006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2021-22: Marcus Joseph stars as Mohammedan beat Arrows 4-0, retain...

    ‘High spirits’ in Hyderabad after lockdown announcement

    DCW asks Centre, Delhi govt to ascertain cause of cardiac arrest-related...

    Finance Minister’s video of buying vegetables evokes mixed reactions