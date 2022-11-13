INDIA

Man along with his 5 dogs electrocuted in TN

A 35-year-old hunter and his five dogs were electrocuted on Sunday when they came in contact with a live electric fence erected around a farm near Aranganallur in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased Manickam, 35, along with L. Karuppusamy, 29, and R. Manoj, 27, had gone for hunting hares late Saturday night.

Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence and were electrocuted instantly. His friends managed to escape.

Police have taken into custody, Ashok Kumar (43), owner of the agricultural farm where the fencing was erected illegally.

According to sources, Manickam and his friends often hunted hares and he had accidentally come in contact with the illegal electric fence.

