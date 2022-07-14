Residents of the Aralam farm near Kerala’s Kannur are up in arms since Thursday morning when one of them was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

Damu, a mason by profession, had gone into the forests, along with his friends, to collect firewood when he was attacked by a wild elephant and killed.

Uthaman, a resident in the farm which is located in the wildlife area, said no one has a clue on the number of wild elephants in the area.

“We are told that there are 85 wild elephants which are creating havoc in the area where we reside. The death of Damu is the 10th in the last 14 years. The Forest and Revenue officials do not care about the problems we been raising for long. In January there was a similar death and then the officials promised all action, but nothing has happened,” an angry Uthaman said.

The locals are up in arms and have decided that they will not give the body of Damu unless they are assured of action.

“We do not want to see officers who come to us when a person dies. We have lost faith in these officials who have done nothing to save our lives,” he said.

Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, which spreads around 55 square km, is situated in the southeast part of Kannur district.

