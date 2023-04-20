As Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the company’s second flagship store in India in the capital on Thursday amid a cheering crowd, a youngster was seen in the long queue wearing a T-shirt with ‘Tim Apple’ written on it.

Tech journalist Tushar Kanwar (@2shar) clicked the photo of the youngster, wearing a black tee with “Tim Apple” written in white with bright colour lines beneath it, at the Select CityWalk mall here.

“Tim Apple” went viral when in March 2019, then US President Donald Trump addressed Cook as “Tim Apple” during a meeting at the White House for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump told Cook during the meeting to discuss technology education and jobs.

Cook later responded to the Trump gaffe in good humour by changing his name on his Twitter bio to “Tim Apple”.

A video featuring Trump and Cook also went viral on all social media platforms as users posted memes pertaining to the incident.

In June 2019, Cook was again in for a pleasant surprise when he met young and aspiring coders from across the world in San Jose in the US.

An 18-year-old Indian-origin Palash Taneja managed to stand out, not because of his impressive coding skills but for his surprising wit.

While addressing Cook, Taneja chirpily quipped, “How are you, Tim Apple?”

The question took Cook by surprise, as the rest of the floor burst into laughter.

Responding to Taneja’s question, Cook said: “Yes, I am good and aware of what you mean to convey.”

