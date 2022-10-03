COMMUNITY

Man arrested after 17-hour standoff with Peel police near Credit Valley Hospital

A 17-hour standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a medical building near Mississauga’s Credit Valley Hospital was finally resolved without injuries, Peel police said.

Police closed the nearby roadways during the long standoff and advised residents to avoid the area. Investigators said this was an isolated incident.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call  at a professional building in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway at around 7:40 a.m. last Friday. 

When police arrived, they were alerted to an individual in possession of several firearms, who had barricaded himself  in a medical office building.  The individual presented a significant risk to public safety, as well as the safety of all responding officers, as this building is in immediate proximity to a major health care facility that provides critical care to the residents of Mississauga and beyond, the police report said.

A Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) attended and facilitated the safe evacuation of all occupants of the building.  Members of the CNT maintained continuous contact with the individual in order to facilitate a peaceful surrender.

Shortly after 12:00 a.m., on Saturday, the incident was resolved, and the individual was taken into custody.

William Horodyski, a 66-year-old man from Calgary, has been charged with several significant Criminal Code offences including false alarm of fire, mischief, careless use of firearm and forcible confinement.

Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah commended emergency responders for their “professionalism” and “commitment to public safety,” which he said is the reason for the positive outcome.

“Our members navigated a highly complex incident with a heavily armed person in a public place for over 17 hrs. The male entered a medical facility near a hospital & took an innocent person hostage. Professionalism & a commitment to public safety = a safe outcome. Thank You #PRP,” he tweeted.

Peel police will be working closely with their counterparts in Calgary over the next number of weeks in an attempt to fully understand the nature of the incident, and the motives of the individual charged, the statement said.  

