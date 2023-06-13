A man was arrested on Tuesday after three persons were found dead in the Nottingham city centre, officials said.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Ilkeston Road at around 4 a.m., where two people were found dead in the street, reports the BBC.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street, where a van had attempted to run over three people, who are currently being treated in a hospital.

A third person was found dead in Magdala Road.

No other information was immediately available on the 31-year-old arrested man.

A large cordon is currently place in the English city, closing a large area, and police have asked “the public to be patient while inquiries continue”, reports the BBC.

Multiple roads have been closed and public transportation, including bus and tram services, remain suspended.

Nottinghamshire Police says its officers have deployed at several locations while the incident is investigated.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue.

“At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

