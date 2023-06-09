A 35-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested for a series of break-and-enters in the city.

Police said that the three incidents occurred in the area of Credit Woodlands in Mississauga on Monday morning. Two of them took place while the homeowners were asleep. In the third incident, the homeowner, was assaulted and sustained minor injuries. Property and money were stolen from all homes.

Matthew Ward was arrested the next day. He faces mutiple charges including sexual assault and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with any information to contact them.

Anyone with information, or possible video surveillance is asked to call investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.