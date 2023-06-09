COMMUNITY

Man arrested for break-and-enters in Mississauga, police say there may be more victims

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

A 35-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested for a series of break-and-enters in the city.

Police said that the three incidents occurred in the area of Credit Woodlands in Mississauga on Monday morning. Two of them took place while the homeowners were asleep. In the third incident, the homeowner, was assaulted and sustained minor injuries. Property and money were stolen from all homes.

Matthew Ward was arrested the next day. He faces mutiple charges including sexual assault and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with any information to contact them.

Anyone with information, or possible video surveillance is asked to call investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Conservatives call for Finance hearings into Canada’s housing inflation crisis

    3 in 5 Canadians are finding it difficult to feed their...

    Most Canadians plan to spend less on gifts this holiday season

    Canada to donate 200 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine