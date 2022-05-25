A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by Peel police for a recent carjacking in Brampton.

According to a police news report, Gurpreet Singh first attempted to steal a vehicle while its owner was pumping gas at a station in the area of Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive on Saturday, May 14 at around 9:30 a.m. He was unsuccessful as the keys were not in the vehicle at the time and left the scene without incident.

Police said approximately 20 minutes later, Singh approached a second victim at the same location. He encouraged the victim to exit their vehicle to look at something at the rear, then got in and attempted to drive away. The victim tried to intervene but was pushed to the ground and received minor injuries as a result.

Singh fled the area in the stolen vehicle but was later located and arrested. The vehicle was also recovered.

Singh has been charged with theft over $5,000, robbery and wearing disguise with intent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca

“Carjacking is a violent and traumatic experience that deeply affects those targeted. While our service is committed to the (sic) prevention, we are equally committed to holding those responsible accountable. I am very pleased to see this investigation brought to a successful close,” said Deputy Nick Milinovich.

Peel police is advising drivers to be aware of their surroundings and any suspicious persons or vehicles. “Take your keys with you when you exit your vehicle,” police said in a media release. “Always lock your doors whether you are inside or outside your vehicle. If a situation does arise, comply with demands as your safety is paramount.”