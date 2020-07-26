Man arrested for duping women on matrimonial websites

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in cheating women through matrimonial websites. The arrest was made after a victim from Ashok Vihar, North West District of Delhi, filed a case against him.

The accused Anchit Chawla also cheated several persons on the pretext of providing government jobs or tenders by posing himself as security chief in government offices and having contacts with higher officials.

The accused approached a woman through a matrimonial website and tried winning her trust by showing his luxurious life and business and started demanding a small amount of money time to time and also repaid the same to win her trust.

He later convinced her for taking personal loans from different banks to recover the loss in his business and took a total amount of Rs 17 lakh from the victim through different modes like Paytm, cash and personal loans from the bank till December 2019 on the pretext of marriage.

When the victim told him to marry her, he started avoiding giving different excuses and finally disassociated with her.

After technical surveillance the Delhi police arrested the 34-year-old accused from Gurugram.

“The modus operandi used by the accused was to get himself registered with matrimonial sites and scrutinised the vulnerable targets especially widow and divorcee women by showing himself as divorcee. Thereafter, he cheated them by extorting money from his targets emotionally,” said Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West Delhi.

Earlier, the accused tricked many jewellers and decamped with jewels worth lakhs of rupees in Delhi. Anchit Chawla used to pose himself as a PSO of a political leader and bought jewellery worth lakhs from jewellers. He made payment by issuing a cheque of Citibank to the jeweller. The cheques, however, never cleared.

To escape arrest, the accused kept changing his mobile numbers for each contact. He also used fake addresses and used to stay on rented accommodation, police said.

–IANS

