INDIA

Man arrested for having unnatural sex with cow

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Karnataka’s Kodagu district has been arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Abubakar Siddique, a resident of Suntikoppa town.

According to police, the incident happened in Andagove village near Suntikoppa.

The police said that a villager C.A. Devaiah had left his cow to graze on a farmland and went to shop at a village market.

While coming back from the market, Devaiah had noticed a motorcycle parked on the roadside, close to the spot where he had his cow was grazing.

He eventually caught Siddique red-handed while having unnatural sex with his cow.

Soon, Devaiah raised an alarm, and along with other villagers, he caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

The police have booked Siddique under IPC Section 377 (whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal).

The police later presented the accused at the court that sent him to the judicial custody.

20221129-175201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JD-U leader shot dead in Patna’s Danapur

    Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away

    CLOSE-IN: T20 getting to be similar to a chess game

    Puducherry BJP begins preparations for local polls with Shah’s visit