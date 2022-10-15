INDIA

Man arrested for impersonating as Wing Commander at IGI

A man impersonating as Indian Airforce Wing Commander was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

According to police, “Feroz Gandhi, a resident of East Delhi’s Geeta Colony, was held from office of Bureau of Civil Aviation at IGI. An entry passport issued in 2016 was recovered from his possession. With the help of this passport he had been getting easy entry at IGI”.

He was produced before a court following which the police demanded his two weeks’ custodial remand. The court allowed five days’ custody.

“We had informed the Intelligence agencies regarding his arrest. They are also grilling him,” the official said.

A team of air force officials went to the accused’s house and recovered a number of incriminating documents regarding the air force.

The sources in police said that they were taking the matter seriously as having an entry passport was a major security breach, the accused might have accessed information which was meant to be kept secret.

“On October 11, we got a request from the accused who wanted to renew his entry passport. After 2019, the system was changed and entry pass were being renewed only through biometric system. Only Airforce’s concerned department sends requests regarding the passport renewal. But he came to renew it directly. We found that it was forged,” an official said.

Further probe in the matter was on.

