Man arrested for insulting saffron flags in Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly insulting saffron flags in Delhi’s Shastri Park area, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, on Tuesday at about 9:00 p.m, one Sagar came to the Shastri Park police station and reported that on the eve of Ram Navami, some saffron coloured religious small flags were placed along the street in A Block.

“At about 12.30 a.m., his neighbour Azim, a resident of Shastri Park, Delhi, tore some saffron coloured religious small flags, crushed them by foot and dumped them in the small street drain,” said a senior police official.

The official said that someone videographed the entire incident by mobile and the same became viral on social media.

“A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, among others, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday and Azim was arrested in the case,” said the official.

“Further investigation is in progress,” the official added.

