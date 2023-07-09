INDIA

Man arrested for making objectionable comments on Shivaji in Gujrat

Gujarat police has arrested a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra. 

Police said that the accused, identified as Aryan Patel, engaged in an argument with a friend, during which he made objectionable comments about the 17th-century Maratha king.

The complainant, Deepak Palkar, stated in the FIR that the accused publicly used foul language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, causing hurt to the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Palkar received a video on WhatsApp in which the accused can be heard making objectionable comments about Shivaji Maharaj in public.

The offensive remarks were captured in a mobile phone video and subsequently shared on social media, leading to an FIR being filed on Friday night.

Police inspector AU Gohil said that the accused, Aryan Patel, was arrested on Saturday.

The accused has been charged under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

