INDIA

Man arrested for murder in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a person to death, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Nabi Mohammad, a resident of Pitora village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district.

On Holi (March 8), a body of an unidentified man with a head injury was found near Keshav Park, CBD Ground. During inspection, a blood stained stone and a knife were recovered from the spot.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the scene of crime were collected and the team tasked with the investigation also mapped the entry and exit routes of suspects.

“Further, technical surveillance was also mounted and local intelligence was also collected to identify the deceased and accused person. After efforts, the deceased was identified as Mohit Mehra who used to live in Shahdara and was a permanent resident of Batala, Amritsar,” Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohit Meena said.

Meanwhile, the accused was identified as Paggal, a vagabond in the Anand Vihar area and nobody knew his real name or address.

“It was a big challenge for the team to identify and apprehend a person without his name and address. The team worked day and night on various angles and identified the accused Paggal as Nabi M. After highly technical investigation and sustained traps and human intelligence the accused was arrested from Farrukhabad,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he and the deceased were helpers on a private bus.

“On March 8, a quarrel took place between Nabi and Mohit. In the heat of the moment, he killed the deceased using the knife and stone,” the DCP added.

20230315-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Female members of family incapable of accepting summons’: SC issues notice...

    Ban designated smoking areas in public places to curb Covid spread:...

    Joshimath crisis: Demolition of unsafe houses, two hotels begin

    Despite sanctions from the West, Russian ruble continues to gain