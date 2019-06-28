Man arrested for peddling arms in capital

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying arms to criminals across the capital.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Sharma, a resident of Jain Colony, Uttam Nagar. Police have also recovered one improvised revolver and the scooter used to transport firearms from the accused.

According to Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, Sharma was nabbed from near a power house at sector-2, Dwarka on Tuesday night where he had come to deliver firearms to one of his clients.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to polish steel in Madipur area. After sometime, he came into contact of a person named Sunil, also a resident of Madipur,” said Alphonse.

Police said Sunil supplied arms to prospective buyers in west Delhi. He along with Sharma started their own betting (Satta) business, however, after suffering huge losses, they started peddling arms.

“He collected the firearms from Sunil and later delivered them to prospective buyers in the city. Raids have been conducted at possible hideouts of Sunil who is still absconding,” said Alphonse adding that further investigation is on.

