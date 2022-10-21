INDIA

Man arrested for peeping into girls hostel washroom in MP’s Chhatarpur

NewsWire
0
0

A man was arrested for allegedly peeping into the washroom of a government-run girls hostel in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, police said on Friday.

In their complaint, the female students have complained that they noticed such incidents in the past also, but could not identify the persons.

Chhatarpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh said that a group of girls of the senior girls hostel had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against a person who used to peep in their washroom.

In the latest case, the person was identified through a CCTV camera installed at a local grocery shop located adjacent to the hostel.

On the basis of the complaint, local police lodged an FIR and started searching for the suspect, who was traced and arrested. Police identified him as Nitesh Karosia, and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Last month, an SMS of a girl student in Chandigarh had gone viral on social media, which had sparked a public outrage, and a similar incident was also reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where the girl students had complained that some persons peep into the washroom of their hostel.

20221021-222603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big setback for Congress in Chandigarh ahead of Punjab polls

    Legal experts weigh in: SC must protect the rights of state...

    Tata Nano motors violated agreement and broke trust: Cong

    Twin tower demolition: Final touches being given before the blast