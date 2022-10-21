A man was arrested for allegedly peeping into the washroom of a government-run girls hostel in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, police said on Friday.

In their complaint, the female students have complained that they noticed such incidents in the past also, but could not identify the persons.

Chhatarpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh said that a group of girls of the senior girls hostel had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against a person who used to peep in their washroom.

In the latest case, the person was identified through a CCTV camera installed at a local grocery shop located adjacent to the hostel.

On the basis of the complaint, local police lodged an FIR and started searching for the suspect, who was traced and arrested. Police identified him as Nitesh Karosia, and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Last month, an SMS of a girl student in Chandigarh had gone viral on social media, which had sparked a public outrage, and a similar incident was also reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where the girl students had complained that some persons peep into the washroom of their hostel.

