INDIA

Man arrested for raping 75-yr-old woman in Gujarat on pretext of helping to get widow pension

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident a man raped and robbed a 75-year-old woman here on the pretext of helping her to get widow pension, said police on Friday.

The police said that the man, identified as Hasmukh Devipujak, took the senior citizen to a deserted place where he raped her and then fled away with her ornaments.

The Botad police used technical surveillance of the man’s mobile phone number and within 24 hours arrested him.

Police Inspector J.V. Chaudhary said, “The victim Ramilaben (name changed) was approached by the accused on Wednesday afternoon. He took her phone number and assured her to help her in filling the widow pension form. He promised that he would call her again.

“An hour later the accused picked up Ramilaben from her residence and took her behind the Botad Collector office which is a deserted spot. First, he snatched her ornaments and then raped her.”

He threatened Ramilaben that if she informed anyone about the incident, he would kill her and harm her family members.

The accused gave her Rs 100 to return home and then fled away, the victim stated in her complaint.

She told the police that she had never met the accused before and did not know him by name. She also could not recollect the bike registration number or its colour and said that his age could be around 30, the police said. All that the police could find was the phone number from which he had called the victim.

Police department put the number under surveillance and within 24 hours on Thursday late evening arrested Devipujak on Friday morning. The accused was then sent for medical examination.

20220610-131805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Groom in UP puts wedding on hold until cousin’s release from...

    Elusive peace, 2021 leaves behind bouquets and brickbats in J&K

    Madras HC moved against bail plea of Rajiv assassination convict

    Gehlot slashes VAT, petrol becomes cheaper by Rs 4, diesel by...