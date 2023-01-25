INDIA

Man arrested for raping, impregnating minor ‘fiancee’ in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested on the charges of raping and impregnating his “fiancee”, who is a minor, here.

The accused, identified as Imran was arrested for repeatedly raping, impregnating minor, sharing false information with the government hospital and burying infant’s body without informing police.

Rajkot rural police, in presence of executive magistrate, exhumed the infant’s body for DNA test on Tuesday and sent it to FSL.

Action was taken on complaint of minor’s mother.

Jetpura range Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohitsinh Dodiya said: “In the past, the victim was raped and impregnated thrice by her brother-in-law (elder sister’s husband) and all three times, he forcefully got it aborted, about which a separate case is being heard by the POCSO court.”

“After this incident, the minor’s parents got her engaged to Imran, and allowed her to stay with him in Rajkot. However, there, Imran repeatedly raped her post which she got impregnated. Last week, she delivered a still born, whom Imran buried in the Upleta graveyard,” he said.

20230125-114603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann carries cricket kit in his vanity

    K’taka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah

    Pregnant woman carried through jungle to hospital on villagers’ shoulders

    West Bengal SEC to likely to corporation polls on Dec 19