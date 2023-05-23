INDIA

Man arrested for raping minor in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Upender Mukhiya, a resident of Shashi Garden, is a rickshaw puller.

According to police, the matter came to light on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday when a police control room call was received regarding the incident following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“On reaching the spot, Upender Mukhiya, a permanent resident of Bihar, was found ready to leave his rented room but he was caught by a police team. Thereafter, the minor victim recorded her statement in which she alleged that Upender pulled her in his room when she had gone to throw the garbage and raped her,” said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Consequently, a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 4/6 POCSO Act was registered at Pandav Nagar police station and the accused was arrested, the official added.

