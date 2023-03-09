Peel police have charged a 22-year-old Brampton man for a series of armed gas station robberies across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that took place earlier this year.

A police report says that between January 31 and February 10, a man attended at least four gas stations across the GTA and robbed them at gunpoint.

In each robbery, the male suspect wore a disguise to conceal his identity, brandished a golden-coloured firearm and demanded money.

Thankfully none of the victims sustained any physical injuries during the robberies.

Then on February 16, Caledon OPP officers arrested a man after a similar robbery at a gas station in their area. A golden-coloured imitation firearm was also located and seized.

As a result of the collaborative efforts of Peel, Toronto and York police, substantial forensic evidence obtained showed that the same male is also responsible for robberies in Brampton, Etobicoke and Vaughan.

On March 7, Dushyant Sunder appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to answer to the additional robbery charges.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and that they may lay further charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.