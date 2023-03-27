INDIA

Man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a minor in Delhi’s Rohini area, an official said on Monday, adding that the accused had beenfor more than 15 days after committing the crime.

The accused was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Shyam Colony, Budh Vihar Phase-II.

According to the police, information was received on March 25 about Sanjay, who was wanted in a POCSO case of Budh Vihar police station registered more than 15 days ago, that he would come to meet his friend in Rohini.

“Acting on the information, a police team was formed and a trap was laid in the area. Sanjay was apprehended,” said Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

“On sustained questioning, the clothes, which the accused was wearing at the time of offence as captured in CCTV footage, was also recovered. Also, the scooty on which the alleged came for commission of crime was seized,” said the DCP.

