Man arrested for sexually harassing woman in Delhi Metro

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman inside a lift at a Delhi Metro station on April 4, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, is employed as a housekeeping staff at a private hospital.

According to police, Rajesh had exposed his private parts and touched the victim inappropriately inside a lift at Jasola Metro Station in south Delhi.

The incident was captured on security camera footage and local intelligence helped in identifying and locating the accused.

“Upon confrontation, Rajesh attempted to flee the scene without boarding the metro train,” said the official.

A case under legal sections related to harassment has been filed by the police.

The victim is an architect by profession and had objected to the accused’s actions at the time of the incident.

