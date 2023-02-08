Delhi Police have arrested a man for smuggling illegal liquor from Haryana to the national capital and recovered 5,000 bottles of alcohol from his possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old accused has been identified as Dharmender, a resident of Sonepat, Haryana.

According to M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), specific inputs were received on Monday that that Dharmender, who uses Tata tempo vehicle to transport the illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi. will cross Najafgarh Firni, carrying a huge quantity of alcohol.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid down by the police team in Najafgarh area and the accused was nabbed,” said the DCP.

On checking the tempo, it was found loaded with 100 cartons of illegal liquor which contained the bottles.

“A case under section 33/38/58D Excise Act was registered at Najafgarh police station and further investigation is going on,” said the official.

