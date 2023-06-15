INDIA

Man arrested for stabbing business rival in J&K’s Srinagar

The J&K Police said on Thursday that it has arrested a person for stabbing his business rival in Srinagar city.

Police said that Danish Malla, son of Ali Mohd Malla and a resident of Mehjoor Nagar was arrested for stabbing one person, namely Adil Amin in Rambagh area.

“Motive of attack has been found as business rivalry over fruit selling business,” said officials.

FIR No. 51 under section 323, 341, 307 of IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station.

The victim was admitted to a hospital.

Further details were awaited.

