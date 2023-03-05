A man has been arrested for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks and stalking girl students of Goa university, police said.

The accused is identified as Viraj Chari, who runs a stationery store in Colvale, the police said.

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, Goa police had done an outreach programme for women’s safety in Goa university, during which authorities and girl students complained about the many incidents, wherein the accused person was involved.

“When we were spreading awareness about legal provisions, safety and security measures and about special priority to girls and women, during that time, it was brought to our notice by authorities and girl students that one person was repeatedly stalking them and after coming close to these girls students, was making improper gestures,”Valsan said.

“Based on the information, we registered an FIR about stalking and improper gestures. We have arrested one Viraj Chari from Colvale,” Valsan said.

He said that the accused person used to go from the road of Goa university and approach girls students on the pretext of not knowing the route and used to seek help from them. “Then immediately he used to make some sexually coloured remarks and do improper activities,” Valsan said.

