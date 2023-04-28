INDIA

Man arrested for stealing from Atiq’s office, blood stains belonged to him

The blood stains found in the Chakia office of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad belong to a thief who had entered the partially demolished building to steal iron.

The police have arrested Shahrukh, who admitted that he had been injured while taking out iron from the debris.

According to DCP Deepak, Shahrukh had entered Atiq’s office with one of his accomplices with the intention of stealing iron, but he got hurt and started bleeding.

Shahrukh told the police that his accomplice was standing outside the office to keep a watch on people moving around.

He said that when he got injured and started bleeding, he ran upstairs to clean himself with whatever cloth he got.

He then went to a nearby shop and bought a bottle of water to clean the blood, but he did not have the money.

According to the police, after verifying the statements of Shahrukh, he has been arrested.

The police also said that he is a drug addict and a search for his other accomplice is on.

