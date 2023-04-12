INDIALIFESTYLE

Man arrested for threatening to blow up Patna airport in hoax call

Samastipur police arrested a person in connection with a threat call to bomb Patna airport on Wednesday.

The accused is identified as Sudhanshu Kumar alias Mukund. Samastipur police also seized the mobile phone which he used to make the threat call to a senior official of Patna airport.

When a team of Samastipur police headed by City police station SHO Chandrakant Gauri went to the house of the accused located at Gali Number 1 of Punjabi colony, the accused attacked them. A constable was injured in the attack. The accused is a government employee and deployed at the block office.

The accused made a call at 10.45 a.m. on Wednesday. Soon, district administration Patna came into action and sent a bomb squad with explosive defuse containers to the airport. The officials searched thoroughly but did not detect a bomb or any other explosive.

Rajeev Mishra, SSP of Patna said: “Bomb or any kind of explosive was not found at the airport. The phone number used to call was located at Samastipur. A team of Samastipur district police has arrested the accused. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused was drunk. We are coordinating with him.”

