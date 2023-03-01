INDIA

Man arrested for trying to sell liquor in Guj govt hospital premises

A bootlegger, who attempted to sell IMLF liquor in the premises of a government hospital here, was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The police also seized three cartons that he had hidden in a nearby house.

Rajkot city police sources told IANS that on Wednesday morning, after the police received specific information that a person was bootlegging near Suvidha medical shop on the government hospital campus, a team carried out a search, and arrested the man, named Kamlesh. He was in possession of 11 Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) bottles, which were confiscated by police.

During his initial interrogation, Kamlesh admitted to the police that he had hidden three more cartoons in an abandoned house in a nearby residential area. The police confiscated that stock.

More details are awaited

