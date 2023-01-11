INDIALIFESTYLE

A man has been arrested for urinating in a departure area at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, police said on Wednesday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the incident took place on January 8.

“At around 5.30 p.m. that day, we received a call saying said that someone was urinating near gate number 6 of the departure area. The caller said that the man who was urinating seemed to be in an inebriated condition. A team of CISF and police was sent to the spot and the accused was caught,” the official said.

The accused was identified as Johar Ali Khan (39), a resident of Bihar. He was about to board a flight to Dubai when he was caught.

The police said that Khan was asked by others not to urinate in the open but he did not listen and instead argued with them.

He was taken to a nearby government hospital, where it was confirmed that he had been drunk.

The police said that he was placed under arrest and later on released on bail as he was booked under bailable sections.

