INDIA

Man arrested from Rajasthan for defrauding Bengal judicial magistrate

NewsWire
0
0

A man accused of defrauding a judicial magistrate of West Bengal has been arrested from Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

West Bengal police sources said that the arrested is idenitified as Prem Singh. After arresting Prem Singh from Rajasthan, he has been brought to Kolkata on transit remand, the police sources said.

In October 2022, judicial magistrate Somshubra Ghosal had filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station under Bidhannagar City Police of being cheated of Rs 92,000 while attempting to make an online booking at a five-star hotel at Puri in Odisha for vacation with his family.

In his complaint, Ghoshal said that while making his attempt for online booking, he received a call where one person claiming to be calling from the booking office of the said five-star guided him to visit the hotel website and directly book the room for his holiday there. Thereafter, the caller provided him with the details of a bank account for transfer of the advance amount of Rs 92,000.

Ghosal did accordingly and just a couple of days before leaving for his vacation, he called up the particular five-star hotel to confirm his booking with them. However, to his surprise the hotel authorities informed him that there is no booking in his name.

Understanding that he had been defrauded in the process, the said judicial magistrate immediately contacted the cyber crime police station and their cops investigating the matter.

Tracking the details of the bank account where the amount of Rs 92,000 was transferred, the sleuths reached Rajasthan and finally nabbed the accused from there.

The sleuths came to know that he was a part of a racket who used to defraud people by opening a fake website of the said hotel. The sleuths have deactivated that website and are currently interrogating Prem Singh to know about his other associates in the forgery racket.

20230218-144601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani University accorded status by Gujarat Legislative Assembly

    2 PFI members held, blast averted in Lucknow

    ‘Chaar Chappalein’: ‘It was tough to play Bihari for the first...

    Complaint against Kerala’s popular liquor brand ‘Jawan’, says insult to defence...