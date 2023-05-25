INDIA

Man arrested in Agra for depositing fake Rs 2,000 notes

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested in Agra after he deposited counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the Taj city.

The arrested man is the son of a bullion dealer in Agra.

He deposited a sum of Rs 2.85 crore out of which 13 Rs 2,000 notes were found to be counterfeit. The bank manager, Pradeep Kumar Kardam, alerted the authorities and the man was arrested.

Kardam said the same man came to the bank two days earlier to deposit cash and they later found three counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. The central bank said the notes will continue as legal tender.

In a circular, the central bank said that all Rs 2,000 currency notes must be exchanged before September 30. All banks were asked to provide deposit or exchange facilities for Rs 2,000 bank notes till September 30.

The process to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes started on Tuesday with people standing in long queues outside banks across the country.

