Man arrested in Agra for killing wife, daughter

Agra, Aug 6 (IANS) A man was arrested in Agra for stabbing his wife and their three-year-old daughter to death allegedly for dowry.

In the incident, which took place on Wednesday morning, the couple’s second 18-month-old daughter also sustained stab injures and was now in critical condition.

According to reports, the main accused, Virendra Kumar Tomar married Gunjan in 2015.

His father Ramveer informed police that Gunjan had been staying at her parents’ house in Firozabad for the last two months and had returned to her husband’s home on Monday.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Babloo Kumar rushed to the spot of the double murder and a forensic team was also called to collect samples from the crime scene.

“The main accused, Virendra, has been arrested on the charge of murdering his wife and daughter. One of his daughters, who was also stabbed with a kitchen knife, was admitted in hospital. Her condition is critical.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had differences with his wife, and that he stabbed his wife and both their daughters after a fight,” the SSP said.

Gunjan’s brother Nitin Kumar Sishodiya arrived from Tundla on Wednesday and filed a complaint at Malpura police station, alleging that his sister was frequently harassed for dowry.

He blamed Virendra and his family members for the murders.

Station house officer (SHO) of Malpura, Anurag Sharma, said: “On a complaint by Gunjan’s brother, a FIR has been registered against her husband, Virendra, and six members of his family — his father, mother, three sisters and a brother.

The case has been registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act and sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 302 (punishment for murder), 304 B (where the death of a woman is caused by any burns or bodily injury or occurs other than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage and it is shown that soon before her death she was subjected to cruelty or harassment by her husband or any relative of her husband) of the IPC.

