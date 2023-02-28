In a shocking incident, a man in Agra got himself shot by hiring gunmen for Rs 20,000 so that he could frame his nephews in the crime.

After getting shot in the hand, Surendra Singh filed a complaint against five men, including his three nephews.

According to police, the accused had made a plan to frame his nephews and two other relatives and send them to jail over a property dispute.

Singh along with his associate Manoj Rathore and shooter Bhola have been arrested and sent to jail following court orders, police said.

A resident of Shaligram Nagar under Tajganj police station, Singh used to work as a scrap dealer. He filed a police complaint on February 25, claiming that “he was attacked by his three nephews along with two others”.

He said that they fired at him while he was on a bike with his brother.

He was hit by a bullet in the right hand.

The police has registered an FIR against the five men under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

DCP Somendra Meena saidL “All the five accused named in the FIR were nowhere near the site of the incident. This raised suspicion about the complainant. After examining his call details, it surfaced that he was in constant touch with shooter Bhola.

“Following interrogation, Surendra confessed that he along with his accomplice, Manoj Rathore, had made the plan to frame his nephews and two relatives in a false case. Manoj had contacted Bhola who was given Rs 20,000 to shoot at Surendra.”

20230228-091806