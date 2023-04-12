A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his uncle to death with a stick and flower pot over a property dispute in the west Delhi area, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rohit a.k.a. Golu, a resident of Mahavir Enclave.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, Satpal (47) was found dead on the ground floor of the house.

Police said there were multiple injuries to his face, head, hands and legs. A thick stick was also found near his lifeless body.

“During the investigation, Satpal’s brother suspected Rohit to be behind the incident. Later, the police teams conducted technical investigation and deployed their secret informers to collect clues about the suspect,” said Akshat Kaushal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

“Rohit’s mother was questioned but she did not cooperate in the investigation. However, with the help of technical surveillance, Rohit was traced and arrested within 24 hours of the crime,” the police officer said.

During questioning, Rohit confessed to his crime and told police that he had an altercation with his uncle on the night of the murder.

“He was drunk. He hit his uncle with a thick stick and a flower pot kept nearby, after which he fled,” the police officer said.

